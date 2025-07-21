PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank, has reported a Q2 2025 net profit of 6.15 billion riyals ($1.64 billion), 31% higher year-on-year (YoY).
The profit easily beat analysts mean estimate of SAR5.69 billion, according to data provider, LSEG.
Total operating income was SAR9.6 billion, up 26% YoY.
Net financing and investment income rose 24.7%.
Provision for expected credit losses was 32% higher YoY at SAR600 million.
Profit for H1 2025, rose 32% to SAR 12.06 billion.
