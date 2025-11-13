Riyadh – Jazan Development and Investment Company (Jazadco) turned profitable at SAR 12.15 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus net losses of SAR 139.21 million in 9M-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 42.35% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 89.76 million in January-September 2025, compared to SAR 63.05 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.24 in 9M-25, compared to a loss per share of SAR 2.78 in the year-ago period.

Accumulated losses reached SAR 121.85 million as of 30 September 2023, accounting for 24% of the SAR 500 million capital.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net losses plummeted by 24.52% to SAR 14.22 million from a net loss of SAR 18.84 million in Q3-24.

Likewise, the revenues fell by 19.74% YoY to SAR 17.99 million in Q3-25 from SAR 22.40 million.

