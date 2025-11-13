Cairo - The net profits after tax of Société Arabe Internationale de Banque (SAIB) amounted to $24.66 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The recorded earnings fell by 7% year-on-year (YoY) from $26.55 million, the financial indicators showed.

Net interest income climbed by 15% to $369.68 million in 9M-25 from $321.05 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to $0.75 as of 30 September 2025 from $0.80 in 9M-24.

At the end of 30 June 2025, SAIB generated 18% YoY lower net profits after tax at $16.86 million.

