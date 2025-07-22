The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Listing Committee has approved the listing of Misr Fertilizers Production Company’s (MOPCO) capital increase, as per a disclosure.

MOPCO’s issued and paid-up capital will rise from EGP 20.79 billion to EGP 28.68 billion, marking an increase of EGP 7.88 billion.

The increase will be carried out through the issuance of 788.956 million shares at a par value of EGP 10 per share, distributed as 0.3794547514 bonus shares for each ordinary share held prior to the increase.

The increase is financed from the balance of merger proceeds recorded in the company’s financial statements as of December 31st, 2024, along with EGP 11 from retained earnings. This marks the company’s seventh issuance under the Egyptian Securities Listing Schedule.

The right to the bonus shares distribution applies to shareholders as of the end of the trading session on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025.

MOPCO’s shares following the capital increase, totaling 2,868 billion shares, will be listed on the EGX’s database starting from the trading session on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025.

If the bonus share distribution date coincides with an official holiday, distribution will take place on the next business day.

