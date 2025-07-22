Ali Ghamrawy, Chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), held a meeting with a delegation from Johnson & Johnson to discuss the company's policies to expand investments in the Egyptian pharmaceutical market, according to a statement.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation in training, innovation, while facilitating access to modern pharmaceutical products to develop the healthcare sector in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.

The two sides reviewed cooperation in training to enhance the efficiency of healthcare workers and explored mechanisms for quickly and regularly making the company's new pharmaceutical innovations available, supporting the state's goals to advance the healthcare sector.

Moreover, they agreed on providing innovative medicines that contribute to enhancing the public health of Egyptian citizens.

During the meeting, Ghamrawy emphasized that the EDA places great importance on supporting partnerships with major international companies to transfer expertise and technology.

He also touched upon facilitating procedures for registering and making available modern medicines to achieve pharmaceutical self-sufficiency.

The chairman also stressed the EDA's commitment to operating as per the latest international standards, ensuring that patient needs are met and the Egyptian market is competitive.

On its part, the Johnson & Johnson delegation expressed their great appreciation for the vital role played by the EDA in developing the pharmaceutical system and its adoption of flexible regulatory policies in line with international standards.

They affirmed that this partnership contributes to facilitating the availability of innovative products in the Egyptian market and strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and export in the region.

