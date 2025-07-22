Trading on Bonyan for Development and Trade (BONY.CA) began today, Tuesday, July 22nd, on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) at an opening price of EGP 4.96 per share, within a price range of 40% up or down on the first trading day, with no suspension mechanism applied.

The private offering of 344.8 million shares was executed at a coverage rate of 6.88 times and was allocated to 561 clients through 18 brokerage firms.

Meanwhile, the public offering of 18.1 million shares was executed at a coverage rate of 33.7 times and was allocated to 15,824 clients through 94 brokerage firms.

The total number of shares in the public and private offerings amounted to 362.9 million, allocated to 16,385 clients, for a total value of EGP 1.8 billion.

Applications for the private offering tranche closed on Sunday, July 13th, with orders amounting to 2.37 billion shares submitted by 604 clients through 32 brokerage firms.

The EGX's IT team succeeded for the first time in developing and utilizing a new system to meet the requirements of the offering manager for allocating private offering tranche requests.

These were registered under the private procurement regulation (OPR) through all brokerage firms, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offering prospectus.

