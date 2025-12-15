Union Pharmacist Company for Medical Services and Investment turned to net losses after tax worth EGP 821,719 in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus net profits after tax of EGP 2.01 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share hit EGP 0.06 in the January-September 2025 period, against an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.14 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Moreover, the total assets surged to EGP 84.52 million as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 52.86 million as of 31 December 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).