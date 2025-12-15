Throughout 2025, the UAE continued to update its legislative and regulatory framework through a series of laws and decisions that reflect its approach to enhancing government efficiency and supporting comprehensive development.

The laws and decisions issued embody the UAE’s vision of consolidating a flexible government model that anticipates change and strengthens readiness across sectors. This has been achieved through policies grounded in governance, innovation and integration between federal and local institutions, reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global standing and advancing its aspirations for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The UAE Government issued a Federal Decree-Law to reorganise the Civil Defence Authority; Federal Decree-Law amending certain provisions of Law on Commercial Companies to enhance competitiveness in the business environment and keep pace with global economic developments; Federal Decree-Law amending certain provisions of Civil Procedures Code; Federal Decree-Law amending certain provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances; and Federal Decree-Law amending certain provisions of the Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporation and Businesses (Corporate Tax Law).

The UAE also enacted a Federal Decree-Law issuing the new Personal Status Law, providing an integrated legal framework that strengthens family stability and keeps pace with social developments through flexible provisions and streamlined procedures.

Among the Federal Decree-Laws issued during the year were those establishing the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, and issuing a Federal Decree-Law regarding the Central Bank, and the regulation of financial institutions and activities and insurance activities, a step that enhances financial and regulatory stability.

A Federal Decree-Law on veterinary medical products, veterinary pharmaceutical establishments was also issued to protect animal health and ensure food safety and public health.

In June, the UAE announced ministerial changes that included the establishment of a new Ministry of Foreign Trade and the renaming of the Ministry of Economy as the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The National Artificial Intelligence System was also approved as an advisory member of all government councils starting January 2026.

At the level of government decisions, the Cabinet approved a wide range of measures to enhance government efficiency. These included decisions regulating geospatial information, remote work from outside the country within the federal government, adoption of the updated federal employee performance management system Injazati, and approval of the executive regulations governing the legal profession and legal consultancy, among many other implementing regulations.

The UAE further strengthened its attractiveness as a preferred destination for living and working. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security issued a decision adding four new purposes to visit visas and amending the timeframes and controls for several existing visas. These measures aim to enhance openness, attract talent and support economic diversification, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence, entertainment and tourism.