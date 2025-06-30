Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) gave licences to 24 integrated aquaculture farms across the sultanate in 2024 with expected total output of 498 tonnes of tilapia at estimated RO746,000 market value.

The announcement was made during a regional workshop, titled ‘Developing Integrated Freshwater Aquaculture – Best Practices and Modern Technologies’, held in Muscat on Wednesday in cooperation with regional and international organisations engaged in the sector.

Participants reviewed best practices for setting up and managing integrated aquaculture farms, with a focus on improving fish quality and reducing disease and mortality rates. Technologies such as ‘elevator system’ and ‘biofloc system’ were introduced to improve production efficiency and maintain product standards before and after harvest.

The workshop also addressed marketing strategies and harvesting techniques, while familiarising farmers with improved farm management practices. Investment opportunities in the aquaculture sector were presented as part of wider efforts to support national food security and sustainable rural development.

Dr Issa bin Mohammed al Farsi, Director of Aquaculture Development Department at MAFWR, said the government aims to develop aquaculture as a key pillar of the fisheries sector. He noted that Oman is positioned to attract both local and foreign investment in the industry, while continuing to support small-scale producers.

He added that aquaculture is central to the sultanate’s food security goals. “The National Aquaculture Strategy was developed in partnership with Food and Agriculture Organization in 2007, and the sector’s development vision was prepared with World Bank in 2015,” Farsi said.

He highlighted the role of integrated aquaculture as a sustainable model that combines crop and fish farming, maximising land and water use to improve farmer income and productivity.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

