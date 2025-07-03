The Kogi state government has commenced the distribution of fertiliser to support over 30,000 farmers across the 21 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Timothy Ojomah, in an interaction with the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah.

The product, valued at N3.2 billion, is designed to enhance productivity across key crop value chains of rice, maize, and cassava under the agricultural development agenda of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

According to Ojomah, the beneficiaries were carefully selected through an enumeration and verification process conducted in 2024 to determine genuine farmers through their respective commodity associations and other stakeholders in all parts of the state.

He noted that the distribution is backed by a strong capacity-building component to ensure proper usage of the soluble fertilisers to farmers

The Commissioner explained that the state had invested in the training and retraining of farmers, along with the deployment of extension workers who are currently supporting farmers with technical guidance and monitoring fertiliser application across farming communities.

He added that the training, which took place earlier in the year, brought together members of various commodity associations who are expected to cascade the knowledge to other farmers in their clusters in a train-the-trainer model that enhances seamless transfer of knowledge.

Ojomah reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to developing agricultural and food security, stressing that Governor Ododo remains focused on empowering farmers with both modern inputs and practical knowledge to enhance productivity and sustainable growth in the sector.

