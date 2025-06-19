Mudhaibi – A special academic session – held during the 2025 Grape Festival in Mudhaibi, North Sharqiyah – called for adoption of artificial intelligence and smart farming methods for better yields of grapes in the sultanate.

The Agricultural Challenges Resolution and Investment Development Lab also recommended creation of e-marketing platforms to help farmers reach wider markets. The lab, which concluded on Tuesday, made recommendations aimed at strengthening grape cultivation and advancing the agricultural sector, officials informed.

The session brought together experts and academics from the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, along with representatives from other government bodies. Among the proposals was the allocation of at least 100 acres of investment land in the first phase for grape cultivation in regions with a competitive advantage.

Papers presented during the lab encouraged the private sector to play a larger role in financing and promoting Omani agricultural products.

Dr Abdulaziz bin Ali al Mashikhi, Director General of Agricultural Fisheries and Water Resources in North Sharqiyah, described the lab as an important outcome of the festival, covering topics such as improving grape varieties, pruning and harvesting methods, investment, marketing and technology use.

Four main presentations were shared – the ministry outlined investment opportunities; the Development Bank presented available funding options; Oman Agriculture Development Company highlighted marketing services; and the Omani Agricultural Society’s North Sharqiyah branch discussed smart agriculture and future plans.

The festival also saw the launch of a ‘Model Farms’ project, adding 100 acres to the existing area under grape cultivation. The total area now stands at 127 acres, with an expected output of 635 tonnes and an economic return estimated at more than RO1mn.

Six new international grape varieties were introduced to improve the quality, shelf life and market competitiveness of Omani grapes.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

