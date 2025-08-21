The Tamkeen & Sumo exhibition, hosted by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), represented by its Small and Medium Enterprises Committee, concluded today at Atina Land in Dhofar Governorate. More than 75 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) took part in the event, highlighting products and services from diverse sectors including tourism, retail, food and beverage and handicrafts.

The exhibition witnessed the signing of seven cooperation memorandums between participating entities to support the purchase and promotion of SME products among various institutions, thereby enhancing the sustainability of their businesses. In addition, OCCI’s Social Investment Centre signed a MoU with Business Development Centre, owner of the ‘Hessati’ social investment platform, aimed at expanding cooperation in developing social investment tools and empowering SME owners through innovative models aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The exhibition forms part of the OCCI’s strategic focus on improving the business environment, expanding economic diversification, and driving regional development. It drew a wide turnout from visitors, innovators and entrepreneurship enthusiasts, as well as SMEs who benefited from networking and showcasing opportunities. The venue featured several specialised zones including the Entrepreneurs Corner, Innovation Corner, Handicrafts Workshop area and the Young Pioneer Corner which highlighted children’s talents and products. Also held was the Sohar International Competition, designed to encourage excellence in product presentation, identity and creativity among entrepreneurs.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Amer Al Musalhi, Chairman of OCCI's Small and Medium Enterprises Committee, stated that the strong turnout reflects the success of the exhibition in achieving its goals. He noted that the event provided an opportunity to showcase competitive national products that support the national economy and strengthen the presence of Omani goods locally and internationally, while promoting a culture of entrepreneurship. Enhancing the market access of SMEs, he affirmed, contributes to the sustainability of their businesses and strengthens their role in supporting the national economy and advancing diversification.

He added that the exhibition enabled participating businesses to present their products and services to a wide segment of the public, in addition to benefitting from various workshops and working sessions.

