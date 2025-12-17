MUSCAT - The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has launched the “Tamkeen” initiative, a nationwide programme designed to prepare small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to compete more effectively for government procurement and tenders. The initiative was unveiled on December 16 at the Chamber’s headquarters in Muscat, in cooperation with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, and the SMEs Development Authority (Riyada).

The launch was attended by Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Eng Badr bin Salim al Maamari, Chairman of the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority; members of the OCCI board; and business owners.

Tamkeen is a key outcome of OCCI’s strategic directions workshop and aligns with three core pillars: improving the business environment, expanding economic diversification and strengthening partnerships to support development across the governorates. The initiative will deliver two structured training programmes during 2025 and 2026 across the Sultanate of Oman, with the aim of enabling SMEs to better utilise the 10% share allocated to them from government procurement and tenders.

Al Rawas said the initiative represents a major step in empowering the private sector and enhancing SME readiness in an increasingly competitive business environment. He stressed that effective SME participation in government projects has become essential for long-term growth and sustainability, noting that OCCI views capacity-building as a direct investment in the national economy.

He added that the specialised training will focus on real challenges faced by companies entering the tendering market, equipping participants with practical skills and best practices to improve bid quality and competitiveness. Al Rawas highlighted that cooperation between the Chamber and government entities offers a strong model of public-private partnership, contributing to transparency, wider access to opportunities and stronger local content in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Al Maamari described Tamkeen as a practical example of institutional integration that strengthens SME competitiveness within the government procurement system. He said the Authority’s role centres on helping national enterprises understand tendering mechanisms, registration and classification requirements; and bid preparation standards to ensure fair competition and transparent procedures.

OCCI Chief Executive Officer Zakariya bin Abdullah al Saadi said Tamkeen is among the most important qualitative initiatives launched by the Chamber this year to support its strategic goals. He noted that SMEs are a key driver of development, innovation and job creation; and that enhancing their readiness will enable them to participate confidently in major national projects and supply chains.

As part of the launch, Ghazi bin Said al Hamar, Officer in Charge of Implementing the Tamkeen Initiative, outlined the programme’s objectives and expected outcomes, including improved bid success rates, stronger local content, wider SME participation in government projects and enhanced entrepreneurial capabilities.

The event also featured a presentation on the “Esnad” platform, the national electronic system for managing government tenders. Officials said more than 5,000 SMEs are already registered on the platform, which supports transparency and allocates procurement opportunities to SMEs, including tenders valued at up to RO 25,000.

The first Tamkeen training programme began on December 16 in Muscat and will continue across all governorates through early January, covering bid preparation, registration and classification on the Esnad platform.

