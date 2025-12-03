Ibri – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Tuesday opened the Promising Opportunities Forum 2025 in Ibri, Dhahirah governorate, outlining new investment prospects and partnerships aimed at strengthening the private sector.

Held under the patronage of

H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the forum brought together government officials, investors and business leaders. Twenty-five public and private institutions are presenting business opportunities for SMEs valued at more than RO100mn. The event continues until Wednesday.

The first day saw the signing of 29 agreements and cooperation memoranda worth over RO15mn. OCCI’s Dhahirah branch signed three memoranda with Development Bank, bp Oman and Business Gateways International (JSRS), covering SME support programmes, entrepreneur training, joint events, a platform to promote SME products, and workshops for business owners.

Al Dhahirah International Development & Investment Company signed four agreements with Daleel Petroleum, the Egyptian Contracting Company, Shoala Energy and Strait Gate Engineering Consultancy.

OPAZ signed eleven work contracts with companies operating in energy, logistics and commercial activities. Petrojet signed six contracts with Madayn, Galfar Engineering & Contracting and other firms. The Egyptian Contracting Company signed three additional contracts, while Development Bank concluded two financing agreements with Green Orchid Establishment and Madar Al Dhahira.

More than ten SME support initiatives were launched during the forum. OPAZ announced a textile training programme for jobseekers. The Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content introduced two workshops on company registration, classification, tendering policies and local-content requirements. Riyada announced the establishment of an Entrepreneurship Centre in Dhahirah Governorate.

Ibri Industrial City (Madayn) introduced a five-year, 50% rental discount for new projects. Nama Group launched workshops on Nama Water Services registration, bid preparation, procurement processes and innovation accelerators in water technologies. Business Gateways International announced new SME support measures, including training and technical assistance. Daleel Petroleum introduced a plan to support Dhahirah-based companies and announced funding for a specialised technology incubator at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences – Ibri.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, said the forum reflects the Chamber’s direction to drive economic development across the governorates, improve the business environment and support diversification. He noted Dhahirah’s potential in industry, agriculture, logistics, tourism and renewable energy, describing the event as a platform for investors to explore new partnerships. He emphasised the need for integration between large companies and SMEs to build a balanced and sustainable economy.

Saif bin Saeed al Badi, OCCI Board Member and Chairman of the Dhahirah branch, said the forum promotes high-value investments that diversify income and reinforce the private sector’s role. He added that Dhahirah’s strategic location strengthens its position as an economic gateway and destination for major projects.

