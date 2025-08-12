MUSCAT: Across the mountains, particularly in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and the Western Hajar range, olive trees thrive in a revitalised agricultural landscape that reflects the nation’s ambitious vision for food security and diversified income.

The journey began in the 1990s with the introduction of 10,000 saplings from various cultivars. Some varieties quickly adapted to local conditions, laying the groundwork for olive farming as a promising sector.

Today, success is not only in cultivation but also in production. In 2022, Oman produced over 83 tonnes of olives and 10,000 litres of olive oil. Yet, demand far outstrips supply, with more than 24,000 tonnes of olives imported between 2020 and 2022 — underscoring the need to boost local output.

Government bodies and institutions have supported farmers through free sapling distribution, training programmes and modern olive mills, increasing the number of trees to 20,000. Omani olive oil is now gaining regional and international recognition for its high quality and distinctive flavour.

Sustainable growth, however, demands overcoming challenges — a mission championed by Prof Rashid bin Abdullah al Yahyai of the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences. His project identifies optimal cultivation areas based on climate and water resources, introduces high-yielding varieties, and promotes best practices in pruning, irrigation and fertilisation.

Innovation is also driving the sector forward. By-products such as olive leaves and pomace, often discarded, are being explored for transformation into value-added nutritional and functional products. Research aims to enhance processing efficiency and create sustainable economic solutions for operational hurdles.

These efforts form a clear road map — not just towards self-sufficiency, but towards positioning Oman as a significant player in the regional olive market. In doing so, Oman enhances food security and bolsters its economy by fostering an innovative and sustainable agricultural sector.



