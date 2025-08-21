SALALAH: Oman will host next month a high-level executive forum aimed at strengthening capacities to attract and promote foreign direct investment (FDI) in Salalah.

The 3-day event, set to take place during September 16 – 18, 2025, has been organised by the Smart Investment Gateway (SIG) in partnership with NXT Zones International, and will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Salalah. It will bring together international experts in economics and investment.

The forum is designed for professionals from both the public and private sectors, including representatives of investment promotion agencies, policymakers, consultants, and executives engaged in national development initiatives. It will provide intensive training on attracting FDI clients, aligning investment projects with Oman Vision 2040, enhancing post-investment services, integrating artificial intelligence into investment promotion strategies, and designing sustainable economic zones.

The three-day schedule will open with an overview of global and regional investment trends, combined with an analysis of successful projects. The second day will address strategic promotion and facilitation methods, explore legal frameworks, and examine the use of artificial intelligence in investment promotion while also emphasising interaction with local partners. The final day will be devoted to designing future-oriented economic zones and linking them with sustainable development goals and the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The programme will feature contributions from renowned international experts. Dr. Douglas van den Berghe, Chief Executive Officer of NXTZones – NwHrzN and Vice Chairman of FEMOZA, brings more than 25 years of experience in advising governments and international institutions such as the United Nations and the World Bank. Dr Yousef bin Hamad Al Balushi, one of the architects of Oman Vision 2040 and a former regional economic advisor to the International Monetary Fund, will offer his insights on connecting investment strategies with private sector efficiency. He is also known for founding the Oman Investment Portal and serving on leading Gulf investment committees.

Dr Adarsh Verma, Chief Economist with extensive experience in Europe and the Middle East, will share expertise gained through projects in over 30 countries and his work in integrating sustainable strategies into business models for special economic zones. The programme will be conducted in both Arabic and English with simultaneous translation to ensure effective participation. It draws upon methodologies and practices established in collaboration with the United Nations, the World Bank, UNCTAD and the United Nations Development Programme, offering participants direct access to the latest international tools for attracting and facilitating investment.

Organisers emphasised that the initiative underscores Oman’s determination to strengthen its position as a competitive destination for foreign investment, in line with the national diversification agenda and the long-term goals of Vision 2040.

