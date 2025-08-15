Ibri – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) has announced four new investment opportunities for usufruct land in Dhahirah governorate, covering a total of 16 hectares for plant and animal projects.

The opportunities include citrus cultivation on 4 hectares and fig cultivation on another 4 hectares in the Al Buwairda area of Yanqul, livestock breeding and seasonal fodder cultivation on 4 hectares in the Qarn Kabsh area of Ibri, and palm cultivation with date production on 4 hectares in the Al Ghuwail area of Ibri.

According to the ministry, the projects aim to strengthen the agricultural sector and attract investors to ventures that support Oman Vision 2040’s economic diversification goals. Sites were selected based on soil quality, water availability, and market demand to ensure long-term viability.

Details of the opportunities and usufruct terms are available on the Tatweer platform, with applications open to local and foreign investors. Preference will be given to proposals that adopt modern irrigation systems, sustainable farming practices, and value-added production to improve competitiveness in local and export markets.

The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with MHUP and the private sector, is working to allocate land and develop investment plans to enhance food security and sustainable agricultural growth.

Dhahirah has been identified as a promising hub for agricultural expansion due to its fertile land, favourable climate for fruit cultivation, and proximity to regional markets. Officials believe the projects will attract both commercial and small-scale investors.

