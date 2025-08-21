Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Suresh Reddy, the Indian Ambassador to Cairo, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, as per a statement.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to support future partnerships and reviewed issues of mutual interest.

El-Khatib emphasized the depth of bilateral relations between Egypt and India, underscoring the importance of translating their longstanding cooperation into practical projects that serve both economies.

He highlighted prospects for increasing Indian investments in the Egyptian market, enhancing trade exchanges, and opening new channels for cooperation between business communities in both countries.

The minister outlined Egypt’s investment potential across production and service sectors, citing the availability of skilled labor, engineering expertise, and competitive wages.

He also pointed to Egypt’s wide market access through numerous free and preferential trade agreements with major regional and global blocs.

For his part, Reddy reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Egypt, noting the historic relations between the two countries.

He stressed the significance of Egypt as a regional industrial and export hub and as a key gateway to African markets.

