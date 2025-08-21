RIYADH - Set along Saudi Arabia’s spectacular Red Sea coast, Amaala is preparing to open as one of the world’s most ambitious wellness and lifestyle destinations - offering travelers an entirely new way to escape, reconnect and restore in the region.

Developed by Red Sea Global and powered entirely by renewable energy, Amaala unites leading wellness resorts, regenerative design, marine conservation, yachting, and family-focused programming within one distinctive destination.

At its heart is the Wellness Route - a beautifully landscaped trail that connects each resort across Amaala’s Triple Bay coastline, guiding guests through sensory gardens, tranquil zones, and natural landscapes.

Designed to inspire movement, reflection and discovery, it offers a seamless way to explore the entire destination — a concept entirely new to the region. Here are five reasons why Amaala should be on everyone’s radar:

All-in-one destination for wellness seekers

At Amaala, guests can explore the world’s leading wellness approaches in a single destination. Clinique La Prairie Amaala will offer advanced longevity-focused programs rooted in over 90 years of scientific and medical expertise - including diagnostics, cognitive health, detox and longevity-enhancing treatments - all within a private retreat designed by John Heah.

Jayasom Wellness Resort Amaala blends Western science-based medicine with Eastern healing traditions, offering multi-generational programs in a resort anchored by hydrotherapy suites, holistic studios and wellness trails.

Six Senses Amaala, set across a dramatic coastal terrain, will feature a 3,000 sq m spa with cryotherapy chambers, a longevity clinic, and experiences aligned with the brand’s signature pillars of movement, sleep, and sustainability.

Equinox Resort Amaala brings a high-performance approach to wellness, combining a 25-meter lap pool, magnesium rooftop pool, and spa pavilion with recovery-focused rituals and direct access to the Wellness Route.

Four Seasons Amaala will feature a tranquil Organic Spa Garden, offering halotherapy, cryotherapy and other advanced therapies set within cascading landscapes. Each resort brings a distinct perspective - from diagnostics to detox, recovery to ritual - allowing guests to curate a deeply personal path to wellbeing within one seamlessly connected destination.

A rare microclimate and landscape

According to RSG, Amaala makes world-class, purpose-driven travel more accessible than ever for GCC travellers, marking the first time a wellness destination of this scale and ambition has been available in the region.

Here, guests can reconnect with themselves through nature, science, and soul-nourishing experiences without the need for long-haul travel. Bordered by mountains, wadis and sea, the destination’s setting is as restorative as it is visually inspiring.

Its rare microclimate — formed by the meeting of cool mountain air and the Red Sea — creates ideal conditions for outdoor activity and reflection throughout the year. Stretching across 300 hectares, the landscape invites guests to explore on foot or horseback, along canyon trails, through ancient wadis and mangrove-fringed bays. Its topography spans soaring cliffs, desert plateaus and quiet coves, while the surrounding waters are home to spotted dolphins, reef sharks, and protected green turtle nesting grounds. Here, nature is not just a backdrop — it is an integral part of the Amaala experience.

Architecture designed to let guests’ spirits soar

At Amaala, architecture is being purposefully designed to foster wellbeing - not just through aesthetics, but through light, space, and the natural environment.

At The Ritz-Carlton Amaala, the resort will be set among preserved sand dunes, with shaded promenades and native vegetation creating a calming landscape that encourages quiet reflection and rest.

Views of the Red Sea and the surrounding mountains will be maximised through the design, with green spaces and pedestrian pathways enhancing flow and connection to nature. Rosewood Amaala, designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, will prioritise longevity and tranquillity across every level, with a layout and landscape strategy intended to support restorative living.

This is best reflected in the Asaya Spa, thoughtfully hidden within the natural terrain and designed as a sanctuary where private treatment pavilions encircle a lush, protected oasis, offering guests space to slow down and reconnect.

