Despite only sporadic rainfall, the Wadi Qafeefah Dam in the Wilayat of Ibra, Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, has managed to retain significant volumes of water — offering much-needed relief to a region that has long suffered from drought.

The water retention has already begun to support groundwater replenishment and agricultural activity in the surrounding areas.

According to technical data, the dam measures 122 metres in length and reaches a maximum height of 24.3 metres. Its reservoir can store up to 926,520 cubic metres of water and is engineered to safely manage floods that occur once in 10,000 years.

The dam directly serves communities near Wadi Qafeefah, where residents rely heavily on farming. Local produce such as mangoes, dates, lemons, bananas, garlic, onions and clover is sold daily in nearby markets, sustaining both livelihoods and local food supply.

“The recent rains and the dam’s capacity to hold large volumes of water over the past two days demonstrate the importance of such vital infrastructure”, said a local farmer. “This water will nourish aflaj (traditional water channels) and recharge groundwater wells, boosting crop fertility in the months ahead”.

The region is also rich in indigenous flora, including tamarisk, sidr and shua trees, which are valued for their use in traditional medicine. Many of these trees, particularly the acacias, support beekeeping and contribute to the production of sought-after local honey. They also provide habitats for birds, butterflies and other wildlife, enhancing the area’s biodiversity.

Farmers and residents alike have expressed gratitude to all those involved in the development of the dam project. A set of visitor guidelines has been put in place to ensure safety and preservation of the site, which is now considered a vital environmental and agricultural resource for the community.

