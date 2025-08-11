Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports have reached a record 6.5 million tons so far this year, marking an increase of more than 600,000 tons compared to the same period in 2024, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced in a statement.

Citrus topped the list of exported crops with more than 1.9 million tons, followed by fresh potatoes with over 1.3 million tons, and fresh onions with about 240,000 tons.

Beans, both fresh and dry, ranked fourth with more than 202,000 tons, while grapes came fifth with around 170,000 tons.

Other key exports include sweet potatoes, fresh tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, mangoes, guavas, and pomegranates.

Farouk said the increase reflects the quality of Egyptian products and the trust they enjoy in global markets.

He credited the achievement to the joint efforts of farmers, producers, exporters, agricultural engineers, researchers, and the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine (CAPQ), along with the Ministry’s central reference laboratories and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).