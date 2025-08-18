Suhar: Although people are living in an era where technology often dominates daily life, a quiet but meaningful eco friendly shift is taking root across Oman as increasing numbers of young Omanis are turning to home farming , not just as a hobby, but as a powerful personal and national statement.

Whether on rooftops, in backyards, or through vertical garden setups in urban apartments, young Omanis are reshaping how food, sustainability, and identity intersect in modern Omani society which reflects raising awareness too.

This grassroots revival comes in a time of growing awareness of food security, a critical concern in dry climate countries like Oman that rely heavily on imports.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, over 60 per cent of Oman’s food is imported and a figure that has driven interest in local and homegrown alternatives.

Ali Salim, a 30-year-old from Ibri, began growing tomatoes and mint on his rooftop during the pandemic. “It started as a way to relax during lockdown, but it quickly became a passion. The Pandemic shows me the need to achieve food security,” he said.

“Now, I sell small batches to neighbours and teach others how to start their own mini farms. I believe every household can produce something, even if small and that’s a step toward food independence,” he added.

Environmental authorities see this movement as more than a lifestyle trend. Hamoud al Harrasi. emphasised its national value by saying: ”Home farming may seem small scale, but collectively, it builds resilience. When households grow even a portion of their produce, it reduces pressure on supply chains, enhances food availability, and raises community awareness about sustainability.”

He also noted that urban farming innovations, such as hydroponics and composting, are being integrated into public awareness campaigns and school programmes to encourage wider adoption.

Rashid al Qutaiti, a school principal, commented: “We have conducted a project to attain good security and independence with the high school students. We grew some plants using water( hydroponics ) and we achieved a high score among the environmentally friendly schools projects. This was the start and then students started to spread the idea and do some individual projects at home.”

He added that such initiatives help in increasing food security by reviving home farming and raising awareness of such ideas in society.

Social media continues to accelerate this movement. Instagram accounts and local farming clubs share planting tips, seasonal guides, and videos showcasing progress under hashtags like #GreenOman and #FoodFromHome.

However, challenges remain including limited space, climate conditions, and lack of technical knowledge. But youth are responding with creativity and determination.

