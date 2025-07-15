Muscat – Oman Airports has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysian engineering and property group WCT Berhad to explore development and investment opportunities in and around Muscat International Airport.

The agreement aims to establish strategic cooperation between the two sides to exchange expertise and develop key projects that enhance commercial and entertainment offerings for visitors and travellers.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed bin Saeed al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, and Tony Chan, CEO of WCT Berhad.

As part of the collaboration, a series of workshops and discussions will be held with the Oman Airports team to formulate an integrated master plan focused on optimising the land surrounding Muscat International Airport.

The project will prioritise expansion of commercial, hospitality and entertainment facilities with a view to increasing investment returns and contributing to Oman’s real estate development sector. It is also expected to create joint ventures that enhance the area’s long-term value and appeal.

WCT Berhad brings expertise in infrastructure development with a portfolio that includes Formula 1 circuits, mass rapid transit systems, airports, highways, ports and government buildings. The company also owns two airport malls at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 and SkyPark Terminal in Selangor.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

