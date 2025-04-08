Egypt’s Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny met with Slovak Ambassador to Cairo, Lenka Miháliková, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the development of smart cities and explore investment prospects within Egypt’s rapidly growing new urban communities—particularly fourth-generation cities.

El-Sherbiny welcomed Ambassador Miháliková and commended Slovakia’s participation in the 12th World Urban Forum, hosted in Cairo last November under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. He highlighted the forum as a key platform for launching Egypt’s National Smart Cities Strategy, underscoring the country’s commitment to building sustainable, tech-driven urban centers that attract investment across diverse development sectors.

The Minister emphasized the priority placed by President Al-Sisi on strengthening Egyptian industry and boosting local manufacturing. He noted that the Ministry is actively working to forge partnerships with international firms, facilitate technology transfer, and localize modern technologies—particularly in the fields of construction, water, and wastewater management.

El-Sherbiny reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for foreign direct investment and for initiatives that integrate smart infrastructure and innovation into Egypt’s urban development plans.

For her part, Ambassador Miháliková praised Egypt’s urban transformation and expressed interest in deepening Slovak-Egyptian cooperation, drawing on Egypt’s expertise in large-scale urban planning and smart city implementation.

She also extended an official invitation to Minister El-Sherbiny to participate in the upcoming Smart Cities Agenda Forum, scheduled to be held in Slovakia on 24–25 April 2025.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt