The European Union (EU) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria have formally opened negotiations on a bilateral Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement, setting in motion what both sides describe as a historic and strategic push to anchor technology and innovation at the centre of their expanding partnership.

At an inception meeting held at Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology in Abuja, officials from both sides signalled a decisive shift from ad-hoc collaboration to a structured, long-term political and legal framework designed to scale up research cooperation, accelerate innovation ecosystems, and expand Nigeria’s participation in Horizon Europe, the European Union’s flagship research and innovation programme.

The negotiations, which come ahead of the second EU–Nigeria Science and Innovation Day scheduled for 24 February 2026 in Lagos, reflect commitments made during the 2023 EU–Nigeria Strategic Dialogue and the 2024 EU–Nigeria Summit. They are also aligned with the AU–EU Innovation Agenda (2023–2033) and embedded within the broader Global Gateway strategy.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the launch of negotiations as a defining moment in the relationship.

“We are not starting from scratch. Our researchers already cooperate actively, particularly under Horizon Europe, the largest research and innovation programme in the world,” he said. “This agreement will provide the legal and political framework to accelerate and scale up our collaboration. It sends a strong signal that the European Union is committed to deepening its partnership with Nigeria in science, technology, and innovation.”

He stressed that the initiative embodies the Global Gateway approach of building sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen local capacity and knowledge systems while delivering long-term development impact.

From Brussels, the European Commission’s Head of Cooperation for Asia, the Pacific, Africa and the Middle East and EU Chief Negotiator, Nienke Buisman, explained that the proposed agreement is deliberately flexible and future-oriented.

“This is an overarching framework agreement between the European Union and Nigeria. It sets out the purpose, principles, and forms of cooperation, while allowing priorities to evolve over time,” she said. “The framework distinguishes between direct cooperation, such as joint workshops, exchanges, and studies, and indirect cooperation through participation in each other’s programmes. Predictability and trust are essential for long-term collaboration, particularly where knowledge creation and intellectual property are shared.”

On the Nigerian side, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, framed the negotiations as a turning point for the country’s research ecosystem.

“The historic significance of this agreement is clear. Nigeria is entering into a science and technology framework with the European Union at a time when innovation is central to our national development agenda,” he said. “This agreement will not gather dust. Its implementation will include a joint science and technical cooperation committee, and our commitment will be reflected in measurable outcomes and concrete actions.”

Nigeria’s Chief Negotiator, Tope Toogun, added that the country would use the process to firmly align international scientific cooperation with domestic economic reforms and competitiveness goals.

“In the coming weeks, we will refine the priority areas we wish to present, focusing on sectors that drive economic growth and national competitiveness,” he said.

Proposed areas of cooperation under the new framework include agriculture and food security, public health, environmental sustainability and climate resilience, digital transformation, and space applications. Nigerian officials are also pushing for joint activities that will increase national participation in Horizon Europe, strengthen the country’s research funding architecture, improve science and innovation indicators, and enhance technology foresight capacity.

“The foundation for this agreement rests on growing collaboration. Under Horizon Europe alone, 55 projects involving Nigerian entities have secured approximately €20 million in funding across health, agriculture, food systems, and environmental sectors. Nigeria is also participating in 12 projects under the Global Health EDCTP3 programme, attracting around €75 million in total investment, with 15 Nigerian organisations currently engaged.

“For Nigeria, the agreement is expected to open wider access to European research networks, boost institutional capacity, enhance the global competitiveness of universities and innovators, and draw increased investment into science-driven solutions. For the European Union, it strengthens engagement with Africa’s largest economy and one of its most dynamic innovation ecosystems, leveraging Nigeria’s youthful population, expanding research base, and rapidly growing technology sector to address shared global challenges such as climate change, food security, health resilience, and digital inclusion.

“Both parties have set an ambitious target to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026 or early 2027. An action plan is expected to be developed in parallel to ensure early implementation in priority areas once the framework is signed.” Toogun added.

With strong political backing and technical teams now commencing detailed discussions, the negotiations mark more than a diplomatic milestone. They position science, technology, and innovation as critical infrastructure within the broader EU–Nigeria partnership, signalling the start of what both sides envision as a strategic, long-term collaboration built on shared ambition, mutual benefit, and a common commitment to innovation-led growth.

