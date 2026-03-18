British International Investment (BII) and Deutsche Bank have launched a $150m risk-sharing programme aimed at expanding trade finance across Africa’s frontier and underserved markets.



The initiative marks the first partnership between the UK’s development finance institution and the global bank, and is designed to unlock capital for trade in regions often considered too risky by traditional lenders.

By sharing risk, the programme seeks to enable greater financing for importers and exporters, helping move goods across borders and strengthen supply chains. The collaboration is also intended to support economic growth while helping narrow Africa’s estimated $100bn trade-finance gap.

Trade financing in Africa remains severely constrained, with a gap estimated at $100 bn annually, according to African Export-Import Bank. Frontier markets are disproportionately affected as available liquidity tends to flow toward larger, lower-risk economies, leaving smaller and more vulnerable markets underserved.

Under a Master Risk Participation Agreement (MRPA), this partnership will help close the gap in these markets by providing ongoing, short-term, replenishing Trade Finance Financial Institutions (TFFI) capital capacity.

Through Deutsche Bank’s extensive network of domestic financial institutions relationships across 42 countries, the programme will enable African businesses to import key commodities and productive goods such as machinery.

The programme will be primarily directed to Africa’s least developed countries, as defined by the UN, such as Zambia, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

The transaction demonstrates how development finance institutions and commercial banks can collaborate to support trade flows and promote financial inclusion in frontier economies.

Unlocking trade flows

Anand Jha, Global Head: Trade Finance, Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank said: “This partnership enhances our risk-sharing capacity and strengthens our ability to facilitate sustainable cross-border transactions across the wider African market. By combining our global platform with BII's development mandate and regional expertise, we aim to unlock greater trade flows to the continent.”

Ndaba Mpofu, Managing Director and Head: Financial Services Debt and Trade Finance at BII said: “We are delighted to partner with Deutsche Bank in a joint mission to expand trade finance into African frontier markets where our investment can deliver development impact at scale.

"Strengthening trade finance is vital for facilitating the movement of essential goods and commodities in our markets and supporting sustainable growth. Expanding access will help build a more resilient ecosystem and unlock economic opportunities across Africa.”

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