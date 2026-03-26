Chinese firms are rapidly consolidating their presence in Zimbabwe’s cement sector, now accounting for the majority of players in the industry and reflecting a broader expansion of Beijing’s influence across key economic sectors. According to Ndima Rawana, six of the country’s eight cement producers are Chinese-owned, leaving just two local-linked players — PPC Zimbabwe and Khayah Cement Limited. He made the remarks during a Capital Markets Day hosted by parent company PPC Limited. Rawana highlighted that the dominance of Chinese firms is not only reshaping competition, but also creating challenges in skills availability. He noted that many of the Chinese-operated plants rely heavily on their own personnel, making it difficult for local companies to recruit experienced professionals from within the market. As a result, firms like PPC Zimbabwe are increasingly forced to invest in developing their own talent pipelines.

The cement sector shift mirrors a broader trend across Zimbabwe’s economy. Chinese companies already have a strong foothold in lithium mining through firms such as Sinomine Resource Group, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology, which control key assets including Bikita Minerals and Arcadia Mine. Their presence has helped position Zimbabwe as a critical supplier in the global battery minerals market. Beyond mining and cement, Chinese imports — particularly low-cost electrical goods and plastics — have also gained significant ground in local markets, further extending Beijing’s commercial reach. In response to intensifying competition, PPC has moved to strengthen its position through a strategic partnership with Sinoma Overseas Development Corporation, an international engineering subsidiary of Sinoma International Engineering. The collaboration, announced in 2024, is aimed at improving operational efficiency, modernising technology, reducing costs and expanding production capacity across PPC’s regional operations.

PPC chief executive Matias Cardarelli said Sinoma has already begun assessing Zimbabwean operations, with early indications pointing to significant growth opportunities. He suggested that the upside potential in Zimbabwe could even surpass that of PPC’s South African operations. The growing dominance of Chinese firms in sectors like cement underscores a structural shift in Zimbabwe’s industrial landscape — one that is increasingly defined by foreign capital, technology partnerships and evolving competitive dynamics.

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