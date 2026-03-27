Zimbabwe’s lithium export ban in late February changed how resource-rich countries are approaching the global supply chains. By tightening its control over its resources, Zimbabwe has put pressure on China the most, which takes in over 90% of its mineral exports.

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The timing is telling. This ban came shortly after China announced a zero-tariff policy for 53 African nations, including Zimbabwe, effective May 1. At first glance, these two policies may appear unrelated: one restricts exports, the other eases imports. However, when we consider carefully, they begin to look more like an alignment. Zimbabwe is moving to capture more value, while China is ensuring its long-term resource access. Both countries are adjusting their positions within the same global supply chain, but just from opposite ends.

Why Lithium Matters

Lithium has become vital to the global energy transition. As the world shifts from fossil-fueled engines to electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable power grids, lithium has become indispensable. EVs alone absorb roughly 61% of total demand, which is projected to grow 40-fold over the next two decades.

At the same time, recycling rates for lithium-ion batteries remain limited, at just 5%. A low recycling rate means the supply chain is still dependent on mining materials. This encourages resource-rich countries like Zimbabwe to rethink whether exporting raw ores is the most effective way for economic growth.

Why Zimbabwe Accelerated the Ban

Zimbabwe’s export ban was an economic response. The price for spodumene concentrate, a lithium concentrate, fell due to oversupply until the second half of 2025. This makes clear that relying solely on exporting raw materials was a losing strategy for national revenue due to weak pricing.

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Meanwhile, the demand for battery materials from manufacturing countries remains strong. In 2025, China’s battery installation reached 750 GWh, which shows its continued expansion in electric vehicle production and energy storage. At the same time, with Beijing’s plan to cut export rebates for batteries in 2027, it further increased the need for a stable upstream supply.

Zimbabwe’s export ban did not come out of nowhere. Since 2022, Zimbabwe has been tightening its grip on raw lithium ore exports and later expanded to all unprocessed base mineral ores. This move is a core pillar of the country’s Vision 2030 framework, which intends to increase domestic processing and value addition of raw materials.

The policy presents not just a short-term price response but also helps reposition Zimbabwe in the global supply chain from a mineral exporter to an upstream participant.

China’s Exposure and Industry Adaptation

Though China accounts for 70% of the global lithium midstream refining, it remains reliant on imported raw materials. Such dependency creates vulnerability when supplier countries impose trade restrictions, leaving companies wary of sudden policy changes. The Chinese government has warned its entities to reevaluate Zimbabwe’s changing regulatory system, which signals political and regulatory risks are a top priority in business decision-making.

The impact is uneven across Chinese firms. Those who have established infrastructure for deep processing, such as Sinomine Resource Group, have minimal impact.

Yet others are forced to respond and adjust accordingly. Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group had to ship lithium concentrate out of Zimbabwe while accelerating a local lithium sulfate facility. Its approach is two-way: de-risking short-term disruptions while investing in long-term downstream refinement.

In short, Chinese companies are no longer looking to extract but are building local processing infrastructure to consolidate their presence in these resource-rich countries.

A Wider Regional Move

Zimbabwe is not acting alone in this approach. Namibia and Malawi have introduced restrictions on unprocessed mineral exports, while the Democratic Republic of Congo retains its quota system on cobalt. These policies point to a clear and consistent regional direction: resource-rich countries are making use of regulatory tools to move up the value chain.

This development is likely to redefine economic relationships between China and African countries. An extraction-led relationship is giving way to a more transactional, investment-linked partnership. The supply security of those companies will depend on whether they are willing to be involved in downstream investment and technology transfer.

China’s recent zero-tariff treatment further supported the shift. Should Zimbabwe advance downstream processing, local producers will benefit from better access to the Chinese market, specifically for exports with greater value added.

What Businesses Should Monitor and Do

For global battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, Zimbabwe’s policy carries both immediate and long-term implications.

In the short term, temporary export suspensions are likely to drive up prices and tighten lithium carbonate supply. This will impact companies lacking processing facilities in the countries where the lithium is mined. The extent of disruption will hinge on how quickly and consistently the regulations are enforced.

In the medium term, new investment in processing plants should ease supply shortages. Still, the transition may not be smooth. To avoid production disruptions and shutdowns, companies need to engage closely with existing suppliers to secure buffer stock.

Over the long term, downstream investment and firms’ engagement will reveal whether the ban deepens industrial integration or supply chain decoupling. Navigating alternative sources in Australia and the Lithium Triangle (Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia) may reduce exposure, but they are unlikely to replace African supplies fully in the near term.

In the meantime, Zimbabwe’s approach may signal a trend towards resource nationalism. If other mineral-rich countries follow Zimbabwe’s lead, companies will need to invest locally and help build domestic processing capabilities to maintain market access.

Final Remarks

Zimbabwe’s lithium ban is not an isolated event. It is a part of a larger trend where resource-rich countries are defining their role in the global economy. For China, the implications are profound. The central question is no longer who owns the resources, but who captures the value.

Rather than market incentives, industrial policy, national interest, and geopolitical strategy are influencing its production. For China and multinational manufacturers, securing supply is no longer sufficient to gain access. It requires participation in local industrial development and sustained partnerships. How companies and governments respond will determine not only their market access but also their position in a changing global industrial landscape.

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