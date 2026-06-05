The Kano State Government has invited communities across the state to apply for solar-powered boreholes as part of efforts to address water shortages and improve access to clean, potable water.

The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, is aimed at providing immediate relief to communities experiencing difficulties in accessing safe water while major water infrastructure projects are being rehabilitated.

Speaking on the programme, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Dr Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, said the intervention is part of the 166 solar-powered boreholes approved by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to strengthen water supply across the state.

According to the commissioner, the boreholes are expected to supply approximately 4.14 million litres of water daily, demonstrating the government’s commitment to expanding access to safe and reliable water sources.

“The programme is designed to provide immediate relief to communities currently facing challenges in accessing potable water,” Dr Hashim said.

“While we pursue long-term solutions through the rehabilitation of major water facilities, it is important to support communities experiencing acute shortages.”

He disclosed that rehabilitation work is progressing on key water infrastructure, including the Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant, Challawa Water Treatment Plant, and the Goron Dutse Water Reservoir Complex.

Dr Hashim explained that the projects are expected to be completed within eight months of commencement and will significantly improve water supply to residents of the Kano metropolis and surrounding communities upon completion.

He urged community leaders, residents, and other stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunity by applying through the ministry’s official borehole application platform.

According to him, information gathered through the application process will enable authorities to identify and prioritise communities most in need of intervention.

“The Kano State Government remains committed to ensuring equitable access to water resources and delivering sustainable solutions that improve the welfare and quality of life of all residents,” the commissioner stated.

He further encouraged eligible communities to submit their applications promptly through the ministry’s website to benefit from the initiative.

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