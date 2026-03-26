Qatari billionaire Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has invested in Neura Robotics, a German startup that develops cognitive robots.

Al Thani is among the investors who participated in the German firm’s massive funding round, along with Amazon, according to Bloomberg.

Neura’s corporate registry filings reportedly named the former Prime Minister of Qatar as a shareholder via a unit of his holding firm Prime Capital SA.

Prime Capital is a private investment vehicle based in Luxembourg that oversees the billionaire’s international portfolio, which includes real estate and banking.

Neura Robotics raised approximately 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in its funding round led by stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com