The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 reshapes Free Trade Zones by replacing broad tax exemptions with performance-based incentives. While the reforms aim to curb revenue leakages and boost transparency, CHIMA NWOKOJI examines how they also raise concerns about investor confidence and competitiveness, positioning the policy as a delicate balance between fiscal sustainability and industrial growth.

By all measures, Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs) have long stood as one of the country’s most ambitious economic experiments—designed to attract capital, spur industrialisation, and position the nation as a competitive export hub. But with the sweeping provisions of the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, that experiment is entering a new and uncertain phase.

At the heart of the reform lies a delicate balancing act: how to preserve the attractiveness of FTZs to investors while plugging revenue leakages that have, for decades, constrained public finances. The answer, according to analysts and policymakers, is a recalibration of incentives—one that is as promising as it is precarious.

Reforming the incentive architecture

In its 2025 Tax Insight Series and sectoral analysis, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) describes the amendments to the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) framework as a strategic pivot.

“The NTA introduces a recalibrated approach to fiscal incentives, balancing the need to attract investment with the imperative of safeguarding national revenue,” the advisory firm noted. While certain blanket exemptions have been repealed, key incentives remain intact, preserving the underlying logic of export-led growth.

This shift is significant. For decades, companies operating in FTZs enjoyed sweeping tax holidays—exemptions from corporate income tax, value-added tax, customs duties, and even capital gains tax.

These incentives helped transform zones such as the Lekki, Calabar, and Kano corridors into industrial clusters, attracting over $30 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) and supporting more than 250,000 direct jobs.

By 2024, Nigeria’s total trade had surged to ₦36.6 trillion in the fourth quarter alone—a 68.3 percent year-on-year increase—underscoring the growing importance of non-oil exports, to which FTZs have been critical contributors.

Yet, beneath these gains lay structural inefficiencies.

Closing the loopholes

The NTA 2025 seeks to address long-standing concerns around profit shifting, regulatory arbitrage, and misuse of tax incentives. Under the new regime, tax exemptions are no longer automatic; they are conditional and tied explicitly to export performance.

Free Zone Enterprises (FZEs) must now derive the bulk of their income—typically at least 75 percent—from exports to retain full tax benefits. Sales into Nigeria’s customs territory, previously a grey area, are now clearly taxable.

From January 1, 2028, this provision becomes even stricter: profits from domestic sales will be fully taxed, regardless of thresholds. In addition, large multinational-linked manufacturers operating within FTZs will face a minimum effective tax rate of 15 percent, aligning Nigeria with emerging global tax standards.

For policymakers, these changes are about fairness and fiscal sustainability.

But for investors, they introduce a new layer of complexity.

Investment at risk?

Experts warn that while the reforms modernise Nigeria’s tax framework, they may inadvertently erode the very competitiveness that made FTZs successful.

In a detailed position paper, Kennedy Iwundu, Associate Professor of Forensic Accounting at ICT University, Cameroon, emphasised the foundational role of tax incentives in driving global competitiveness.

“By exempting firms from standard customs duties, it reduces production costs, making goods competitive globally,” he noted.

That cost advantage, analysts argue, is now under pressure.

Across Africa, countries are aggressively positioning themselves as investment destinations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Jurisdictions such as Rwanda, Kenya, and Ghana continue to offer streamlined tax regimes and investor-friendly policies. In this context, even marginal increases in tax burden could trigger capital flight or discourage new investments.

“The risk is not immediate collapse”, one Lagos-based tax consultant observed, “but a gradual erosion of Nigeria’s appeal relative to its peers.”

The compliance burden

Beyond taxation, the NTA introduces stricter compliance requirements. FTZ operators must now adhere to full tax registration, reporting, and documentation obligations—including transfer pricing rules—even when their activities are zero-rated.

This marks a departure from the historically relaxed regulatory environment within the zones. Specifically, companies are required to: File annual tax returns, regardless of liability,

Comply with PAYE, VAT, and withholding tax obligations, and maintain detailed transfer pricing documentation for related-party transactions

For many firms, particularly small and medium-scale operators, these requirements could increase operational costs and administrative complexity.

At a conceptual level, Nigeria’s FTZs have always operated as a hybrid model—combining export promotion with import substitution.

On one hand, they attract foreign capital and drive exports. On the other hand, they foster local manufacturing, reduce import dependence, and facilitate technology transfer.

The NTA 2025 reinforces the export-oriented dimension of this model but potentially weakens its domestic integration component. By taxing sales into the customs territory more aggressively, the reforms may discourage firms from supplying the local market—thereby limiting spillover benefits to the broader economy.

The double-edged reality

This is why analysts consistently describe the NTA as a “double-edged sword”.

On one side, it represents a necessary evolution: It aligns Nigeria with global tax standards. It reduces opportunities for tax abuse; it strengthens government revenue

On the other hand, it introduces risks: Reduced investor confidence, increased compliance costs; potential loss of competitiveness

Experts say the challenge lies in managing this trade-off.

Way forward

Experts agree that policy execution will determine whether the reforms succeed or falter. First, stakeholder engagement is critical. Continuous dialogue between regulators, tax authorities, and industry players will be essential to clarify ambiguities and build trust. The government must address one of the most persistent bottlenecks in Nigeria’s tax system: VAT refunds. Exporters often face delays that strain cash flows. Without an efficient refund mechanism, the new regime could inadvertently penalise compliant businesses.

Third, competitiveness must extend beyond tax policy. Infrastructure, logistics, power supply, and ease of doing business will play an increasingly decisive role in attracting investment.

Fourth, incentives should become more targeted. Rather than broad exemptions, policymakers should prioritise sectors with high value-add—such as manufacturing, technology, and agro-processing—ensuring that incentives deliver measurable economic impact.

Finally, companies themselves must act proactively. FTZ operators are advised to review their business models, restructure operations to clearly separate export and domestic revenues, and upgrade compliance systems ahead of the 2028 implementation deadline.

Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones stand at a crossroads. For over three decades, they have served as engines of growth, drawing investment, creating jobs, and diversifying the economy. The NTA 2025 does not dismantle this framework—but it reshapes it fundamentally.

Whether this transformation leads to a stronger, more sustainable system—or a diminished investment landscape—will depend on the fine balance between reform and restraint.

In the end, the NTA’s true test will not be in its provisions but in its outcomes.

And for Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher.

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