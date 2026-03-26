Easter travel demand is driving additional capacity on one of Southern Africa’s busiest regional air routes, as airlines respond to seasonal passenger volumes.

FlySafair will introduce a second daily return flight between OR Tambo International Airport and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from 27 March to 7 April 2026.

The added rotation will operate alongside the airline’s existing daily Johannesburg–Harare service, increasing seat availability during the busy Easter travel window.

Strong demand drives expansion

“The Johannesburg–Harare corridor continues to show strong demand, particularly over peak travel periods,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

“We’re pleased to add a second daily rotation over the Easter period to give travellers greater flexibility and access to competitive fares on this route. Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure the best available prices.”

Supporting regional travel demand

The additional flights are expected to support increased passenger movement between South Africa and Zimbabwe, particularly for leisure travel, business trips, and visiting friends and family.

Full schedule details are available on FlySafair’s official platforms.

© 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).