Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has reaffirmed government’s commitment to restoring reliable sanitation services in Matjhabeng Local Municipality following the handover of 22 refurbished wastewater infrastructure projects.



The upgrades include the modernised Thabong Wastewater Treatment Works and multiple pump stations across Welkom and Odendaalsrus.

The initiative signals a co-ordinated effort to tackle persistent service-delivery failures while strengthening municipal infrastructure and improving environmental and public-health outcomes for local communities over the long term.

Majodina was joined by deputy ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, alongside deputy minister in the presidency responsible for monitoring and evaluation Seiso Mohai. Also in attendance were Free State MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and human settlements Saki Mokoena; Lejweleputswa district executive mayor Veronica Ntakumbana, and Matjhabeng executive mayor Thanduxolo Khalipha.

Wastewater system recovery

The refurbishment programme follows a ministerial intervention aimed at reversing the collapse of wastewater systems that led to widespread sewer spillages, environmental degradation and contamination of water resources.

For years, Matjhabeng has faced severe sanitation challenges due to prolonged poor maintenance and infrastructure vandalism.

At the height of the crisis, nine of the municipality’s 11 wastewater treatment works, 42 pump stations and more than 400km of bulk sewer networks were either dysfunctional or blocked. This resulted in persistent sewage overflows affecting major towns including Welkom, Virginia, Allanridge, Ventersburg, Odendaalsrus and Hennenman.

In response, the Department of Water and Sanitation issued a directive in 2022 and committed R4.2bn over five years through the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant to rehabilitate the system. Its implementing agent, Vaal Central Water, was tasked with executing the refurbishment and upgrade programme.

To date, R1.2bn has been spent on the project, with overall progress reaching 46%. The intervention is being implemented concurrently with the municipal rehabilitation project of the internal sewer reticulation systems.

Speaking at the handover, Majodina said the project demonstrates a major step in restoring dignity to the people of Matjhabeng, particularly women and girls.

“Today’s handover is not a demonstration of pieces of engineering, but a reaffirmation of and restoration of dignity, responsibility over environment and protection of our water resources,” Majodina said.

She noted the significance of the event taking place during Human Rights Month and National Water Month, emphasising that access to water and sanitation remains a fundamental right.

Majodina also called on communities to safeguard the infrastructure, stressing that its long-term success depends on public co-operation.

“These assets belong to the people. This is a collective responsibility and a social compact between government and all spheres of society to ensure that public services truly serve us,” she said.

Echoing this sentiment, Mohai warned against vandalism and infrastructure sabotage, announcing plans to strengthen protection measures through the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster.

“We have already asked the National Planning Commission to take this important task of ensuring that the work of government is protected and our communities become centres where services are delivered. We cannot, as government invest in infrastructure projects that cost billions but are mismanaged and manipulated by the syndicates that vandalise it,” Mohai said.

Restoring service confidence

MEC Mokoena acknowledged the Ministerial intervention in making a huge impact on sanitation services in the municipality.

“We are quite happy the wastewater treatment plant has been brought back to life, and it will do its job of providing efficient treatment of raw sewage. As we are building new settlements, we need these refurbished wastewater facilities that will ensure that we no longer see sewer continuously flowing in streets or in people’s houses,” Mokoena said.

Khalipha said the project had already begun to restore confidence among residents and investors.

“We have not only seen a commitment from both the national and provincial governments, but we have seen a huge investment to ensure that this rehabilitative work of the infrastructure is carried out, and already, we can see the improvement in solving the problem of sewer spillages in our communities. This intervention will assist in proving investor confidence to our municipality,” Khalipha said.

He also urged residents to pay for municipal services to ensure sustainability, particularly in meeting obligations to utilities such as Eskom.

© 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).