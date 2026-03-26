Qatari investment company Estithmar Holding has issued the fourth tranche of sukuk under its QAR 3.4 billion ($93 million) sukuk program

The tranche amounts to QAR 105 million, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which invests in real estate, tourism and healthcare across 10 countries, issued the first tranche under the programme in August 2024. The Qatari-riyal denominated issuance of QAR 500 million was offered an annual profit rate of 8.75%.

Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz))

brinda.darasha@lseg.com