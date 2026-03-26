Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding (HEISCO) is set to acquire a 50% stake in Pure Works & Services Company for KD 7.3 million ($24 million).

The acquisition has just obtained an approval from the company’s board of directors (BOD), HEISCO said on Wednesday.

The move is expected to strengthen the firm’s position in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Pure Works & Services specialises in the construction and maintenance of wastewater treatment plants, sewer networks and pumping stations.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com