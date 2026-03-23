The SheTrades Zimbabwe Hub, hosted by the national trade development and promotion organization ZimTrade, forms part of ITC’s global SheTrades Initiative, under the United Kingdom-funded SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme.

This is the 22nd SheTrades Hub worldwide and the 8th in Africa, and its launch comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s exports are rising. Cumulative export earnings for January–December 2025 reached $9.71 billion, marking a 30% increase year-on-year, according to government data. Yet women remain largely excluded from these gains. Despite making up over 60% of the labour force, only 2% of women-led businesses engage in exports, reflecting persistent barriers such as limited market access, complex procedures and high trade costs, including related to transport and logistics.

The SheTrades Zimbabwe Hub targets this gap directly by serving as a resource centre to equip women-led businesses to access practical tools, market intelligence, market access and export-focused training, while building a network of partners across national, regional and global markets.

With the launch of this SheTrades Hub, ZimTrade joins a global network of now 22 institutions across Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa as well as Caribbean regions, creating new pathways for collaboration, including South-South trade and cross-market linkages.

The launch of this SheTrades Hub builds on two years of targeted interventions. Since 2024, this partnership has delivered targeted support to women-led businesses in the essential oils and beauty sector, including training on market compliance and certifications, export logistics and market information, alongside trade promotion initiatives such as inward and outward trade missions connecting Zimbabwean women entrepreneurs directly with international buyers in target markets including the United Kingdom and the African continental markets.

The launch event follows a half-day training for 50 women-led businesses on market-related soft skills. It features a panel discussion on “Celebrating women-led businesses: What should we expect from the SheTrades Zimbabwe Hub?” and brings together senior government officials, development partners and private sector leaders. Speakers include Hon. Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Republic of Zimbabwe; Hon. Kiven Mutimbanyoka, Deputy Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Republic of Zimbabwe; Ambassador Albert R. Chimbindi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Zimbabwe; H.E. Pete Vowles, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe; Mr. Allan Majuru, CEO of ZimTrade; and Mrs. Dorothy Tembo, Deputy Executive Director of ITC.

Mr. Allan Majuru, CEO of ZimTrade, said the initiative reflects a deliberate national effort to ensure women play a more active role in export growth and benefit meaningfully from trade opportunities: “Integrating women into mainstream export value chains is key to building a more inclusive and competitive national trade ecosystem. Increasing women’s participation in exports expands Zimbabwe’s productive base and strengthens value addition, innovation and resilience across sectors. At the same time, there is a need to address the structural barriers that have limited women’s access to markets so that export growth delivers real improvements in household incomes and community wellbeing. The SheTrades Zimbabwe Hub is a practical step towards supporting more women to enter and compete in export markets, contributing to national growth while improving livelihoods in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

ITC Deputy Executive Director Dorothy Tembo said: ‘With the launch of the SheTrades Zimbabwe Hub, we are working with ZimTrade to open doors for women who have the talent and determination to compete in global markets but too often lack the opportunities. Women-led businesses in Zimbabwe will gain the tools and connections they need to reach new markets.’

H.E. Pete Vowles, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, said: “The United Kingdom is proud to partner with ITC and ZimTrade in launching the SheTrades Zimbabwe Hub. When women entrepreneurs thrive, economies grow, communities strengthen and opportunities multiply. This Hub will equip Zimbabwean women-led businesses with the skills, connections and confidence they need to compete in global markets – including with UK buyers. Today’s launch is not just an investment in trade; it is an investment in women’s economic power and in Zimbabwe’s future.”

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