The Nigerian naira recorded another gain against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,374.9431 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window on Thursday, 30th April 2026.

According to the data shared on the official platform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,374.9431 per dollar and closed at N1374.0000 per dollar.

On Wednesday, 29th April, 2026, Tribune Online reported that the Nigerian currency traded at an NFEM rate of N1,379.4605. When compared to that of Thursday, the naira gained at least N4.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate for the buying rate increased by N3 while the selling rate traded at the same rate when compared with the previous trading rate on 29th April, 2026.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Thursday, 30th April, 2026, was N1,393 for the buying rate and N1,398 per dollar for the selling rate.

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