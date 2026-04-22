TRADE between the United Kingdom and Nigeria has reached a record £8.1 billion. Both countries are working to deepen economic ties through a new trade and investment mission aimed at unlocking practical business opportunities.

The UK government, through its Department for Business and Trade, recently completed its first trade mission to Nigeria since the bilateral State Visit, marking a shift from diplomatic engagement to concrete commercial partnerships.

The two-day mission, organized by DMA Invest in partnership with the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), brought together 43 delegates representing 30 British companies.

The delegation engaged with Nigerian counterparts across multiple sectors to build partnerships and explore investment opportunities.

Nigeria remains the UK’s largest export market in Africa, and officials indicate that this latest engagement reflects a growing confidence in Nigeria’s reform-driven economy.

Discussions during the mission concentrated on priority sectors, including infrastructure, energy and power, agriculture, finance, technology, logistics, and climate-related solutions.

Dr. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, described the mission as a “clear signal of intent,” noting that it demonstrates efforts to translate strong political alignment into tangible economic outcomes.

“By bringing together UK companies and Nigerian partners across priority sectors, we are backing ambition with delivery and making it clear that the UK is committed to long-term business engagement with Nigeria,” he said.

NIPC Chief Executive Officer Aisha Rimi, stated that the initiative represents a strategic step toward converting diplomatic momentum into measurable investment outcomes.

She emphasised that the rising interest from UK firms highlights confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and its position as a leading investment destination in Africa.

According to her, the commission will continue to focus on facilitating partnerships that drive job creation and inclusive growth.

Private sector stakeholders also underscored the significance of the mission. Ronald Chagoury Jr., Vice-Chairman of Hitech and ITB, pointed to the successful closure of a $1 billion ports transaction backed by UK Export Finance as evidence of robust international collaboration.

He described the deal as a significant boost for Nigeria’s port infrastructure and a clear signal of investor confidence in the government’s reform agenda.

The mission also included the UK-Nigeria Business Forum, where delegates engaged directly with government officials and private sector leaders to explore new partnerships and advance deal-making discussions.

Officials say the initiative is part of the broader UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), designed to align both countries’ economic priorities and foster long-term collaboration.

This latest engagement is expected to further strengthen bilateral trade, support investment flows, and promote sustained economic growth between the two nations.

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