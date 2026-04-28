Few relationships in the Indian Ocean economy carry the quiet depth of the one between Oman and Tanzania. Centuries before containers and free-trade agreements, dhows sailed from Sur and Suhar on the monsoon winds to Zanzibar, carrying dates and fabric, returning with spices and stories. The dhows are gone, but the geography, the goodwill and the complementary strengths remain. What has changed is the opportunity: both countries now stand at the pivotal economic inflection points, and the case for a deeper commercial partnership has never been stronger.

Oman Vision 2040 and Tanzania Development Vision 2050 are not parallel documents; they are structurally complementary frameworks. Oman's blueprint targets a diversified, knowledge-based economy in which non-oil activities reach roughly 90 per cent of GDP by 2040, with FDI rising to 10 per cent of GDP. The progress is tangible: non-oil sectors now contribute around 73 per cent of GDP, and cumulative FDI stock exceeded RO 30.3 billion by mid-2025, up 12.8 per cent year-on-year. Judicial and anti-corruption reforms lifted Oman twenty places on the Corruption Perceptions Index, and a new Investment and Commerce Court has cut appeal timelines from 186 days to 136.

Tanzania's ambition is of a different scale but the same spirit. Launched in July 2025 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vision 2050 aims to transform Tanzania into a $1 trillion economy and lift per-capita income to $7,000, placing the country among Africa's top three investment destinations. The IMF projects GDP growth of 6.0 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, with inflation near 3.5 per cent. Moody's affirms a stable B1 rating. Tanzania is positioning itself as East Africa's industrial and logistics hub. When two reform-minded economies move in the same alignment becomes strategy rather than coincidence.

According to Oman's National Centre for Statistics and Information (January 2026), Oman's exports to Tanzania stand at around RO 2.57 million, led by electrical cables, propylene copolymers and Portland cement. Imports from Tanzania reach RO 7.11 million, dominated by cathodes (RO 6.26 million), followed by wheat bran and industrial tools. The absolute numbers are small for two countries of this size and potential, and the composition is skewed toward raw and semi-processed materials. That is not a weakness; it is a clear signal of untapped value-chain integration opportunities. The diversification agenda of both Visions is precisely about moving up the value chain — today's gaps are tomorrow's opportunities.

WHY THE PARTNERSHIP MAKES COMMERCIAL SENSE

Geography is the first argument. Oman sits at the crossroads of East–West trade routes, outside the Strait of Hormuz, with deep-water ports at Suhar, Salalah and Al Duqm. Tanzania is East Africa's natural gateway, with Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Zanzibar serving landlocked markets from Zambia to Rwanda. On a map of shipping lanes, Oman and Tanzania are strategically positioned anchors on either side of the Indian Ocean corridor.

Complementarity is the second. Oman imports wheat, pulses, meat and agricultural commodities — exactly what Tanzania produces competitively. Tanzania is building a manufacturing base aiming for 40 per cent of GDP by 2050 and needs the petrochemicals, cement, fertilizer inputs and industrial cables Oman produces at scale. A direct corridor would materially reduce logistics costs, lead times, and supply-chain risk.

Capital meeting capacity is the third. Tanzania's annual FDI inflows of $1–1.5 billion fall short of what a trillion-dollar ambition requires. Omani investors are seeking productive, long-horizon assets beyond hydrocarbons. Tanzania offers them: agribusiness, mining beneficiation, tourism, blue-economy projects and Special Economic Zones with tax holidays and capital-repatriation guarantees under the Tanzania Investment Act of 2022. For Omani capital, Tanzania is a structured growth opportunity rather than a frontier exposure.

SECTORS WHERE THE FUTURE LIVES

Manufacturing. Oman's industrial estates at Suhar, Rusayl and Al Duqm host producers of cables, cement, polymers and steel — inputs Tanzania's construction boom demands. Joint ventures locating finishing capacity in Tanzania would cut delivered costs and open the East African Community and AfCFTA — a 1.3-billion-person, $3 trillion market.

Blue economy and fisheries. Oman's sustainable fisheries sector grew 7.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 and targets 10 per cent annual growth. Tanzania's blue economy is a pillar of Vision 2050. Shared cold-chain logistics, joint processing and aquaculture technology transfer can integrate two adjacent marine economies into a single value chain.

Tourism. A twinned "Safari and Sands" proposition — Serengeti and Zanzibar combined with Oman's forts, wadis and Empty Quarter — is a natural product for GCC, Indian and European travelers. Direct flights coordinated visas for tour operators and cross-investment in hotel assets would unlock this quickly.

Logistics and agriculture. Al Duqm and Dar es Salaam are two terminals of the same opportunity. Feeder services and SEZ-to-SEZ cooperation can convert bilateral trade from a trickle into a corridor. For food-importing Oman, Tanzanian grains, pulses, coffee and horticulture offer strategic resilience; for Tanzania, Omani investment in irrigation, storage and processing enables local value addition in line with Vision 2050 priorities.

Vision alone does not move cargo. Three practical steps would translate opportunity into outcomes. First, an updated bilateral framework: a modernized double-taxation treaty, a bilateral investment treaty aligned with both countries' reformed legal regimes, and mutual recognition of standards. Second, a dedicated Oman–Tanzania investment fund, anchored by sovereign and institutional capital and open to private co-investors, writing cheques into manufacturing, agribusiness, logistics and tourism. Third, a logistics corridor agreement linking Al Duqm, Suhar and Dar es Salaam with scheduled services, preferential tariffs and coordinated customs — giving exporters a real trade artery rather than an aspirational one.

Oman and Tanzania share an ocean, a history and, increasingly, an economic philosophy: open, diversified, private-sector-led and globally integrated. The current bilateral trade figure of roughly RO 9.7 million in combined flows is not the ceiling; it is the floor. With Oman's location, capital and industrial base meeting Tanzania's demography, agricultural endowment and growth momentum, the potential is measured not in millions but in billions. The monsoon winds that once carried dhows between Sur and Zanzibar still blow. What is needed now is the coordinated commercial and policy execution to harness them.

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