P. Moller–Maersk has suspended new cargo bookings to and from the Port of Berbera in Somaliland, adding strain to Horn of Africa trade corridors.

The move could disrupt regional flows, particularly domestic cargo, and tighten already fragile supply chains.

The Danish shipping line did not give a formal reason, but the suspension comes amid rising political tensions in the Red Sea. Yemen’s Houthi group recently warned of what it described as expanding Israeli influence in the Horn following diplomatic ties with Somaliland.

The Houthis said such moves threaten Somalia’s sovereignty and the stability of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with potential implications for global trade.

The decision disrupts a fast-growing inland corridor linking coastal ports to Ethiopia’s import demand. The firm advised customers to seek alternative land-based solutions.

Trade shockBerbera has emerged as a strategic route, with Ethiopia increasing its use. In December 2025, a senior Ethiopian delegation visited the port and its free trade zone to deepen economic ties and regional connectivity.

Maersk acknowledged that clients rely on Berbera for local cargo and access to neighbouring markets such as Ethiopia. It added that cargo already in transit will be delivered as planned.

The company said its wider East African network remains operational, with services through Djibouti, Mogadishu and Mombasa continuing. Other carriers, including MSC and CMA CGM, could partly absorb displaced cargo.“Our continued services to Djibouti, Mogadishu, and Mombasa remain available to support your logistics needs and ensure connectivity across the region,” the firm said.

Berbera’s rise reflects Ethiopia’s push to diversify access beyond Djibouti, which still handles 95 percent of its imports. The corridor has supported inflows of fuel, consumer goods and construction materials, while enabling livestock exports.

The suspension is likely to raise freight costs, extend transit times and shift volumes back to Djibouti and Mombasa, both already under pressure.

Somaliland may see reduced activity at Berbera, slowing its ambition to become a regional logistics hub.

Structural constraints persist. Djibouti remains congested, while inland clearance and transport bottlenecks limit rapid scaling of alternative routes.

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