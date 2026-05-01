Petrol prices across Africa have risen further in April 2026, reflecting sustained pressure from global supply disruptions following the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz crisis, which has tightened availability and increased costs for both petrol and diesel.

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Across Africa, several countries now rank among the most expensive fuel prices globally, which has underscored the vulnerability of import-dependent economies to external shocks.

Countries such as Nigeria and South Africa have already experienced notable increases in petrol prices, with rising transport fares and energy costs affecting households and businesses.

In Nigeria, changes in ex-depot prices by the Dangote Refinery and fluctuations in international oil prices have pushed petrol prices above N1,200 per litre in several states, worsening the cost-of-living crisis. However, Nigeria is not on the list of nations with the highest fuel cost.

Across the continent, analysts say the situation highlights how vulnerable many African markets remain to global oil price movements. The current trend has pushed several nations into the category of African countries with the highest fuel prices.

Tribune Online examines 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in April 2026, according to data from GlobalPetrolPrices on the last day of April, 2026.

Malawi — N5,281 per litre

Malawi currently the country with the highest fuel costs on the continent, with petrol priced at MWK 6,672 or approximately USD 3.83 (N5,281) per litre. This price is more than 200% higher than the world average, placing an extreme financial burden on citizens where a single tank of fuel can represent over 213% of the average monthly income

Central African Republic (CAR) — N3,064 per litre

The CAR ranked third at $2.229 per litre. The country is landlocked, politically fragile, and has no refining capacity, making it entirely dependent on costly overland imports of refined fuel.

Zimbabwe — N2,873 per litre

In late April 2026, Zimbabwe recorded a petrol price of approximately USD 2.08 (N2,873) per litre. This high cost remains a significant challenge for the local economy, where fuel prices often exceed the global average of USD 1.42 due to supply chain complexities and currency instability

Sierra Leone — N2,794 per litre

Petrol prices in Sierra Leone reached SLL 35,000 or roughly USD 1.78 (N2,794) per litre by the end of April. This represents a sharp nearly 10% increase from just a month prior, as the country grapples with the rising costs of imported energy.

Botswana – N2,547 per litre

Petrol prices in Botswana have climbed significantly as the landlocked nation remains vulnerable to international market volatility. The cost reflects both the high expense of importing refined petroleum and recent adjustments in regional pricing structures.

Lesotho – N2,536 per litre

Similar to its neighbors, Lesotho faces elevated fuel costs that place a heavy burden on its domestic economy. The price point of ₦2,536 per litre is driven by the country’s complete reliance on imports and the rising costs of cross-border logistics.

South Africa – N2,379 per litre

By late April 2026, South African motorists were paying approximately N2,379 (ZAR 22.93) per litre for Octane-95 gasoline. This surge has been attributed to a weakened rand and international crude oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Mali — N2,310 per litre

In Mali, the retail price for Octane-95 gasoline was recorded at 875 CFA Franc, or USD 1.56 (N2,310) per litre at the end of April. As a landlocked country with a regulated fuel market, Mali remains highly sensitive to regional logistics costs and international oil price shifts.

Morocco — N2,301 per litre

Morocco ranked among the top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices. Motorists in Morocco saw petrol prices at MAD 15.49, equivalent to USD 1.67 (N2,301) per litre in April 2026. Prices have trended upward over the last quarter, reflecting a 27.7% increase since the beginning of the year as global market pressures impact the North African nation

Seychelles – N2,195 per litre

As an island nation with no domestic oil production, Seychelles is highly susceptible to global energy price spikes. The price of N2,195 per litre reflects the high costs of maritime fuel transportation and the lack of subsidies to cushion consumers from market shifts.

Zambia – N2,158 per litre

Zambia’s petrol prices reached roughly N2,158 per litre in April 2026, continuing an upward trend seen throughout the first quarter of the year. These high pump costs are largely influenced by international oil price movements and the continued depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.

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