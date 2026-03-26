PHOTO
STOCKHOLM - Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in December-February operating profit, and said it expected sales in March to be up 1% in local currencies.
Operating profit in H&M's fiscal first quarter, which includes the key Christmas shopping period, rose for a third consecutive quarter to 1.51 billion Swedish crowns ($161.6 million) from a year-earlier 1.20 billion and a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 1.39 billion, on an organic sales decrease of 1%.
The rival to Inditex in January said that local-currency sales in the first two months of the quarter were down 2%.
(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn, editing by Anna Ringstrom)