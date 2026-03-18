Dell Technologies says it is supporting Black-owned and Black women-owned small businesses through its enterprise and supplier development initiatives in South Africa.



Natasha Reuben, head of transformation at Dell Technologies South Africa, says the programme focuses on helping SMEs in the ICT sector improve operational and financial capacity through infrastructure support, training and funding.

Eligible businesses must meet criteria, including majority Black ownership, at least two years of operation, and relevant compliance documentation such as a valid B-BBEE certificate or affidavit. Applicants are also subject to an audit process and interview stages.

Reuben says the company’s broader development efforts include a Development Fund Programme aimed at expanding access to technology and education.

According to Dell Technologies, the initiative includes partnerships with universities, funding more than 50 scholarships annually for information technology students, and support for organisations such as the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, Christel House, the Students’ Health and Welfare Centres Organisation and Code for Change.

The company says these programmes form part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship, skills development and access to technology in South Africa.