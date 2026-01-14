Nigeria has committed a total of N838.67 billion to science, technology and innovation in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, signalling a strong policy push to position research, innovation and technological development at the centre of the country’s economic diversification and industrial growth agenda.

Of the total allocation to the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, capital expenditure takes the largest share at N745.26 billion, underscoring the government’s focus on long-term investments in research infrastructure, technology development and innovation-driven projects. Personnel costs are estimated at N85.08 billion, while overhead expenditure stands at N8.34 billion.

The scale and structure of the budget suggest a deliberate shift towards capital-intensive programmes designed to strengthen national research capacity, support industrial innovation and enhance the commercialisation of scientific research.

The ministry oversees a broad portfolio of agencies and research institutions whose mandates span biotechnology, space science, industrial research, emerging technologies and innovation policy.

Personnel spending of N85.08 billion is expected to cover salaries and entitlements for scientists, engineers, researchers and administrative staff across the ministry and its parastatals.

While significant, the personnel vote remains relatively small when compared with the capital allocation, reflecting the infrastructure-heavy nature of science and technology development.

Overhead expenditure of N8.34 billion will fund routine operational needs, including utilities, logistics and administrative support at the ministry’s headquarters and agencies.

The comparatively lean overhead budget points to an emphasis on directing resources towards project execution rather than recurrent consumption.

According to the budget details, the ministry’s allocation does not include retained independent revenue, nor does it rely on aid and grant funding, making it almost entirely dependent on federal budgetary support. This places a premium on timely releases and effective cash management to ensure projects are executed as planned.

The commitment comes amid renewed government rhetoric on reducing Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil revenues by investing in knowledge-driven sectors.

Science, technology and innovation are increasingly being positioned as catalysts for productivity, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

However, the size of the allocation also places the ministry under increased scrutiny. Past budget cycles have seen challenges with capital project implementation across research and technology institutions, including delays and low execution rates.

Observers say the real test of the N838.7 billion commitment will lie in the ministry’s ability to translate budgetary provisions into measurable outcomes.

As lawmakers begin consideration of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, attention is expected to focus on the specific capital projects listed under the ministry’s vote, their readiness for execution and the accountability frameworks in place to ensure value for money.

