Nizwa – The governorate of Dakhliyah is pushing ahead with the development of two major public parks and a series of infrastructure upgrades, aimed at promoting domestic tourism and enhancing recreational facilities for residents and visitors. The park projects are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, said that over 30% of construction work on Nizwa Public Park has been completed. Spanning 150,000sqm, the park will include an artificial lake, green spaces, playgrounds and shaded seating areas. Plans also call for the planting of 3,920 trees, including 520 shade trees and 3,400 flowering shrubs.

The park will feature an educational medical garden to raise awareness of medicinal plants and their health benefits, particularly targeting students and the wider community. Other facilities include a library, sports grounds, and fitness zones.

In Jabal Akhdar, construction of a RO1mn park is 25% complete. Covering around 20,000sqm, the park will offer public areas, children’s play zones, a bicycle track, and sports paths. More than 1,000 trees will be planted, and 5,000sqm will be reserved for green landscaping.

The park will also house a multi-use open-air theatre, prayer rooms, restrooms, and designated zones for investment, including a café and an electronic games area.

“These parks are part of a broader plan to create integrated green spaces that serve the community, strengthen social bonds, and contribute to sustainable development in the governorate,” Sheikh Hilal said.

In parallel, the wilayat of Jabal Akhdar is witnessing development projects worth over RO4.5mn, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, tourism, and public services. These include upgrades to the road network, recreational facilities, and service-related developments intended to raise the overall standard of living.

Among the completed works is a project to design and implement internal roads in Jabal Akhdar at a cost of RO1.37mn. A second phase, costing RO1.4mn, is currently under way, with more than 10% completed so far.

Sheikh Hilal also confirmed that consultancy work for the dualisation of the main entrance road to Jabal Akhdar is nearing completion.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

