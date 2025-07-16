Salalah – Dhofar Municipality is pressing ahead with a package of infrastructure projects aimed at upgrading internal and dual carriageways across the governorate. More than 300km of roads are being constructed and paved, at a total cost exceeding RO36mn, in line with Oman Vision 2040 priorities of sustainable development.

Covering several wilayats, the projects fall under the Sustainable Governorates and Cities Development Programme and are designed to ease mobility, improve safety, and support urban and economic expansion by enhancing the quality of road services for citizens, residents and visitors.

According to officials, construction and paving works have been completed or are ongoing in Salalah, Taqah, Mirbat, Sadah, Shaleem and Hallaniyat Islands, Thumrait, Muqshin, Al Mazyouna, Rakhyut and Dalkhut. The projects follow technical and safety standards, with emphasis on long-term infrastructure sustainability.

Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, said Salalah alone is seeing the development of 161km of internal roads, including in plains and mountainous areas, at a cost exceeding RO9mn. He confirmed the municipality is also working on dualisation of 9km of Sultan Qaboos Street, currently 22% complete, at a cost of RO16.3mn.

In Thumrait, the municipality will pave 40km of internal roads and begin dualisation of a 4.5km stretch of Thumrait Street, which will include decorative lighting. The combined value of the two projects is estimated at over RO3mn.

In Taqah, work has started on 32km of internal roads at a cost of approximately RO1.7mn, while Mirbat will see 20km of roads paved at a cost of RO995,000. Dualisation of 3.5km of Mirbat Street is also expected to be completed this year at a cost of RO1.96mn.

The municipality is undertaking road construction across several other wilayats. These include 50km of roads in Sadah and 15km of roads in Muqshin.

Ghassani said the infrastructure expansion reflects the government’s commitment to development projects that directly improve citizens’ lives and ensure balanced growth across the governorate.

He added that Dhofar Municipality continues to follow a proactive approach, working closely with local communities to tailor services and ensure effectiveness of municipal development plans.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

