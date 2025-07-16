Jazeera Airways has relaunched tree weekly direct flights to Abha in Saudi Arabia, according to an official statement.

Abha is Jazeera Airways’ seventh destination in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the resumption of this direct route between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia offers travelers easy access to one of the Kingdom’s most scenic and culturally rich cities.

The Kuwaiti airlines company stated that “the relaunch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Bandar Bin Aboud, Counselor at the Saudi Embassy, alongside Jazeera Airways CEO, Barathan Pasupathi, and Chief Executive Government Affairs, Naser Fahad Alobaid.”

