Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Saudi Vice Minister of Mining Affairs Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the mining sector, according to a statement.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the Egypt Mining Forum, the two officials agreed to promote sustainable development to serve the economic interests of both countries.

Badawi reviewed the government’s steps taken to reinforce the mining sector, emphasizing the ministry's efforts to create an attractive investment climate based on clear legislation and a competitive environment.

He highlighted a number of strategic projects, most notably the phosphoric acid project, which reflects the trend toward maximizing the added value of mineral ores.

The minister also praised the International Mining Conference organized by Saudi Arabia, highlighting the potential to benefit from the Kingdom’s successful experiences in this field.

Moreover, he addressed the promising potential in southern Egypt, where work is underway to identify the seismic exploration needed to improve exploration and investment opportunities.

On his part, Al-Mudaifer expressed his gratitude for participating in this year’s edition of Egypt Mining Forum, lauding the great turnout and interest it witnessed from various stakeholders in the sector.

He asserted that there is significant shared potential between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the mining sector, adding that the geographical proximity between the two countries provides greater opportunities for integration and cooperation with international partners.

Finally, he commended Egypt's effective measures toward developing the mining sector, noting that the Red Sea region represents a promising investment opportunity that could contribute to attracting global investment and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

