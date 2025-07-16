RIYADH — The number of commercial registrations held by young Saudis of both genders has surpassed 474,000, accounting for 38% of all active commercial records in Saudi Arabia as of the end of Q2 2025, the Ministry of Commerce announced.

The ministry highlighted notable growth in several promising sectors led by entrepreneurs aged 18 to 40.

Most significantly, commercial registrations for app development surged by 28% year-on-year, reaching 18,700 registrationsby the end of the second quarter.

Commercial records in the artificial intelligence technologies sector also saw a strong 34% increase, reaching 14,400, while video game development registrations grew by 32%, totaling 8,200 records.

Meanwhile, the number of commercial registrations in film, video, and television production rose by 20%, with the total reaching 5,700 active records by Q2 2025.

