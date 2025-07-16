The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected the Suez Canal revenues to drop to $3.6 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to $6.6 billion at the end of FY2023/2024, according to a report.

The IMF projected the Suez Canal revenues to recover over the coming years and hit $6.3 billion in FY2025/2026, $8.2 billion in FY2026/2027, and $11.9 billion in FY2029/2030.

In the IMF report on the fourth review, the fund elaborated that trade disruptions in the Red Sea since December 2023 reduced foreign exchange inflows from the Suez Canal by $6 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, transit trade volumes remained at about a third of pre-conflict levels, with further negative spillovers to growth and fiscal revenues.

In March, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi revealed that Egypt incurs monthly losses estimated at nearly $800 million in Suez Canal revenue due to the current situation in the region.

During the third quarter (Q3) of FY2024/2025, the Suez Canal activity plummeted by 23.1% year on year (YoY).

